Harrods announces partnership with Klarna for more flexible shopping

Payment provider Klarna has partnered with luxury retailer Harrods to bring its flexible payment options to Harrods Knightsbridge, H Beauty and its online stores.

In-store shoppers will now be able to use Klarna’s ‘Pay in 3’ payment option for beauty purchases at the retailer’s Beauty Hall, as well as throughout its H Beauty stores in Essex and Milton Keynes.

Harrods department stores will roll out the new feature in the coming months.

Customers shopping via Harrods’ e-commerce site in the UK will have access to the Pay in 3 feature, while US customers can use Pay in 4 when making online purchases.

“Harrods is known for providing a first-class shopping experience, and this latest partnership with Klarna enables us to give our Harrods customers maximum flexibility and convenient payment options,” said Harrods’ partnerships director, Alex Unitt, in a release.

He continued: “Klarna’s market-leading payments products will enable us to continue supporting existing customers’ payment needs, as well as enabling a greater breadth of customers to access Harrods’ unrivalled selection of international brands and products.”