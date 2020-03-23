Harrods closes for the first time in 170 years

New York - Harrods said it will keep open its Food Halls and pharmacy, but shut the rest of the iconic department store in Knightsbridge, London.

From 7pm Friday 20 March, Harrods' closes its doors until further notice, exception made of its Food Hall and pharmacy. The news came in days after it reduced its opening hours. They will continue to operate the entire online store.

Explaining its unprecedented decision, Harrods said it has gone through many challenges during its 170-year history: “We continued to trade and serve our customers during World War II, and only closed for a short period of time after the car bomb attack of the 1980s. Harrods is a symbol of resilience in a changing and often uncertain world, and I know that our values will ensure that we as a business come through this next chapter.”

Earlier this week, Selfridges temporarily closed its UK stores as part of a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Selfridges said its website will remain open and continue to trade.