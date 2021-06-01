Harrods opens dedicated sportswear room on revamped men’s floor

Iconic British department store Harrods has opened a dedicated sportswear room on its newly-revamped menswear floor.

The 4000 square foot room is a “one-stop-shop for all athletic activities”, featuring 20 performance and speciality brands, five of which are completely new to Harrods.

The room has nine permanent branded shop fits including ON Running, Rapha and Lululemon - the first men’s only destination for the brand in the UK.

Complementing the permanent shop fits is a pop-up section, which from launch and throughout the rest of 2021 will be occupied by Australian cycling brand MAAP.

The new sportswear space is the latest launch in a major revamp at Harrods beginning in 2018, with the menswear destination on the second floor at the forefront of the transformation.

“The launch of this newest space is the next step in our complete overhaul of the men’s universe at Harrods and is the final piece in bringing all of our menswear offering to one, centralized location on the second floor,” said Harrods head of menswear Simon Longland in a release.

“With summer just around the corner, our customers are looking forward to getting outside, into the world and having the opportunity to explore and workout however, and wherever they wish, and our goal is to cater to every need they have in doing so.”