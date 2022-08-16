Harrods opens new men's grooming and sunglasses destination

Harrods has unveiled a new men’s grooming, fragrance and sunglasses destination on the second floor of its Knightsbridge department store as part of its ongoing store-wide redevelopment.

The new space offers a new men’s proposition, catering for the first and final steps of a daily routine, to create a one-stop-shopping experience, including the largest men’s sunglass destination in Europe, alongside skincare and fragrance products.

Image: Harrods

Simon Longland, head of menswear at Harrods, said in a statement: “Over the past few years, I’ve observed the way that Harrods menswear customers shop and I’m proud to present a retail space that completely encapsulates everything they could need, all in one place.

“My vision was to make shopping in Harrods a simple, considered and luxurious experience, and with the launch of ‘Men’s Sunglasses, Grooming and Fragrance’ I’m looking forward to welcoming customers to a space where they can achieve the ultimate first and final touches; from enriching skincare to the coolest eyewear on the market.”

Image: Harrods

The men’s destination features Europe’s largest men’s focused David Clulow sunglass boutique, featuring over 500 sunglasses on display at any given time. There are several new brands to Harrods, including Retro Super Future, Dita, and Cazal, as well as Prada, Cartier, Oliver Peoples and Ray-Ban, designed to appeal to every menswear customer of any style preference.

The space also features a private room for customers to take their time to find their perfect shape or shade, as well as a ‘Smart Shopper’ screen that allows customers to digitally try on and order a wider range of styles and brands.

Image: Harrods

Alongside the sunglasses is a curated edit of the best grooming and men’s skincare products and fragrance in one place, designed to complement the expert grooming service at Adam Grooming Atelier on the second floor. This space showcases new brand arrivals from Escentric Molecules, Humanity Cosmetics and Murdock, as well as dedicated Tom Ford and Creed fragrance corners, and existing exclusive products that have proved so popular on the ground floor including Acqua Di Parma’s ‘Zafferano’, and Penhaligon’s ‘Mr Harrod’.

Image: Harrods

Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods, added: “The decision to create a grooming and fragrance space devoted to our menswear customers was a simple one. With an ever-growing interest in self-care that we are seeing, it only felt right to bring together an easily accessible, highly curated edit of the best grooming and fragrance products on the market, all in one place.

“I’m incredibly proud of the portfolio of brands and products we offer in this new space and am excited to see the response from our customers – whether they are visiting to find their new signature fragrance or revamp their full routine.”

Image: Harrods

Image: Harrods