Harrods opens second beauty emporium in Milton Keynes

Luxury department store Harrods has opened its second standalone H Beauty destination in Centre:MK, Milton Keynes, following the success of its inaugural store in Lakeside, Essex.

The 29,000 square foot beauty emporium offers more than 90 beauty, skincare and fragrance brands, including Dolce and Gabbana, La Mer and Roja Parfums, alongside beauty services.

Each store is developed with the local beauty community in mind, explains Harrods, with “inclusivity, empowerment, and self-expression” lying at the heart of the brand. The store aims to offer a beauty selection that celebrates “self-identity through beauty” with premium products curated by Harrods buying team, led by Annalise Fard and Mia Collins.

Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, said in a statement: “The latest H Beauty opening at Centre:MK marks another significant addition to the UK’s beauty retail landscape and I am absolutely delighted to be creating an exciting new destination for our beauty community. As well as opening the most beautiful retail destination, we are so excited to be meeting beauty lovers and experts across the local community and bringing them into the H Beauty family.

“At Harrods, we take great pride in knowing our beauty community and using our authority in the beauty space to ensure that the portfolio of brands and products across each H beauty store are tailored to suit the local customer, and this is reflected at H beauty Centre:MK with the array of beauty collections and services.”

courtesy of Harrods/H Beauty

H Beauty in Milton Keynes also features a Playtable, providing access to dry hairstyling, makeup demonstrations and experiential product testing, alongside a Skincare Station offering bespoke consultations and treatments, and a luxury sunglass boutique with David Clulow.

H Beauty opens in Centre:MK, Milton Keynes

The store will also allow customers who shop online at Harrods.com to click and collect from May 6, and from May 17, H Beauty will open a 44-seat Champagne Bar with a menu of patisserie and cocktails created by Harrods food and beverage team.

Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods, added: “From new drops and cult buys to the most enduring icons, I’m delighted to bring the magic of Harrods Beauty to Milton Keynes and an even wider audience of UK beauty lovers. Our new store stays true to the H beauty DNA, and with the luxury of a larger space, it is a super-sized and super fabulous version of what we debuted in Lakeside!

“Whilst our new store features iconic signatures such as Hari (our famous H beauty bear), a fantastic Champagne Bar and Playtable, it also offers a variety of new concepts and even more beauty-related experiences than before that will inspire and delight our customers as we seek to bring the ‘essence’ of Harrods Beauty to the area. I can’t wait to share a full line-up of exclusive and up-and-coming brands & products with the local community, unlocking the opportunity to enjoy a variety of vibrant and dynamic brands that aren’t available anywhere else in Milton Keynes.”