Harrods partners with charity retailer Traid on circular initiatives

Department store chain Harrods has partnered with charity retailer Traid on an initiative designed to reduce textile waste.

The duo have come together on an initiative to repurpose surplus clothing and materials into “meaningful resources”, putting to use Traid’s expertise in clothing collection, sorting and reuse.

As part of the partnership, Harrods employees will be involved in volunteering opportunities, personal clothing donations and workshops, all with the goal of building awareness around circular fashion.

“At the heart of the collaboration is a shared belief that circularity is essential to the future of fashion,” a press release read. “Together, Harrods and Traid will explore new ways to give clothing a longer life, support communities and inspire more sustainable choices across the industry.”