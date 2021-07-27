Harrods revamps hair and beauty salon

Knightsbridge retailer Harrods has unveiled its newly restyled hair and beauty salon on the fifth floor of the luxury department store.

The revamped salon aims to offer guests a “serene and tranquil” beauty space, with access to exclusive treatments and “must-have products” from the world’s most innovative beauty brands, all under one roof.

The relaunch of the 16,985 square foot hair and beauty salon marks the final phase of Harrods Knightsbridge beauty business transformation, led by Annalise Fard, director of beauty, to become one of the world’s largest beauty destinations. This adds to the transformation of Harrods beauty halls in 2020 that now spans 90,000 square feet.

Commenting on the opening, Fard said in a statement: “The launch of our new Hair and Beauty Salon is yet another significant landmark in Harrods quest to bring our customers a world-class beauty proposition that delivers expert hair and beauty experiences.

“Harrods has invested in pushing the boundaries in what is expected from a beauty destination, as well as bringing the most innovative experiences and services from around the world to London. I am absolutely delighted to be creating this exciting new beauty offering for our Harrods community.”

Image: courtesy of Harrods

Hair and beauty treatments have long been a part of the store’s DNA, with Harrods opening its first hairdressing and manicure department in 1894. For the department’s latest transformation, the new hair and beauty salon has been completely redesigned by London based Sparcstudio Design and pays homage to the salon’s 1982 design, featuring glossy peach marble, beautiful cream stone counters and powder-pink walls with gold finishes.

Image: courtesy of Harrods

The newly designed space hosts treatment spaces that include a backwash room inspired by traditional Japanese head spa rituals, a conditioning bar offering the latest conditioning and scalp treatments, a hairdressing rotunda, and a hair extension library with an array of colours, lengths, and styles.

In addition to hairstyling, the salon also offers a variety of transformative hair treatments from Trichology to Laser Hair removal, as well as a menu of exclusive facial treatments, waxing, massages, and body wraps.

Image: courtesy of Harrods

There is also a dedicated eye zone offering everything from eyelash extensions to exclusive Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow treatments, as well as a Townhouse manicure salon.

Complementing the expert treatments is a curated selection of 43 “powerhouse beauty brands” with several Harrods exclusives.

Image: courtesy of Harrods

Mia Collins, head of beauty at Harrods, added: “For the redesign of our newly reimagined Hair and Beauty Salon, we wanted to pay homage to the Salon’s heritage and bring back the sophistication and iconic glamour. We took inspiration from our rich archives to create a space that’s uniquely Harrods. Through the unique combination of the Salon’s design, exceptional treatments, and curated product offering, we strive to offer our customers a real celebration of what beauty is all about.”

Image: courtesy of Harrods

Image: courtesy of Harrods