Harrods to open three more H beauty stores

Harrods has announced plans to open three further H beauty stores in Edinburgh, Bristol and Newcastle over the next 12 months following the successful opening of two in the past year.

The upmarket British department store chain opened its first stand-alone beauty concepts in Lakeside retail centre in Essex and Centre: MK, Milton Keynes in the past year as it began its efforts to expand its beauty offering outside of London.

Harrods said both destinations have “continued to thrive” since stores were allowed to reopen in April despite “the highly challenging retail environment”.

The company said the continued expansion of its H beauty concept will create several hundreds of job opportunities across regional hubs throughout the UK.

The first of the three new stores will open in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter in the beginning of the fourth quarter, followed by one in Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway Mall in early 2022 and another in Newcastle’s Metrocentre later that year - which will be the largest of the stores to date.

“This is a hugely important and exciting milestone for Harrods, as we continue with our ambitious plans to expand our domestic footprint through H beauty,” Harrods director of home and beauty Annalise Fard said in a release.

“The incredible response we have had to our first two H beauty store openings not only reflects the ongoing demand for exceptional, high-quality retail experiences outside of London, but also the passion for beauty that exists amongst the customers we serve in these regions.”