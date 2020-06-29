Harrods to open Westfield outlet on 3 July

Harrods has confirmed that the doors of its new concept store at Westfield London will open on 3 July.

Revealed in May, Harrods Outlet is a new concept store designed to help the luxury department chain sell remaining stock built up during lockdown, while also taking pressure off its store in Knightsbridge and therefore allowing shoppers to more easily follow social distancing rules. Its Knightsbridge store reopened on 15 June.

The 80,000-square-foot store will occupy two floors and will stock an edit of womenswear, menswear, beauty, accessories, childrenswear and home from the Harrods sale. The outlet will feature brands such as Balmain, Stella McCartney, Chloe, Off-White, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne, and will have weekly product drops.

“It’s important that our customers will still be treated to the renowned Harrods experience whilst shopping at Harrods Outlet, and this will come from the strength of the edits available in the new concept store,” Lydia King, fashion director at Harrods, said in a statement. “Some of my must-have picks in store are Zimmerman’s silk wrap dresses, Lisa Marie Fernandez’ effortless essentials and chic swimwear from Matteau. We are known for providing the ultimate in luxury, and the Outlet offering will be no different.”

Harrods has announced a number of new innovations in the past year, including its first H Beauty concept in Lakeside, as well as the extension of its personal shopping experience in Shanghai at ‘The Residence’.

Annalise Fard, beauty, fine watches & jewellery and accessories director at Harrods, said: “Harrods Outlet will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate a curation of some of the best beauty and accessories products in the market. From revitalising and nourishing Decorté and Sensai skincare collections to cult favourite make up brands such as Nars and Bobbi Brown, there will be something for everyone to discover and enjoy in store.

“As we start to look towards celebrating summer in the UK and planning trips to reconnect with loved ones in the future, our customers will have the opportunity to shop some of the most timeless luggage essentials that will last a lifetime; my favourites include Cellini’s Spinner Cases and the Amalfi Trolleys; perfect for car or cabin.”