Harry Rosen unveils new concept store as part of multi-year retail investment plan

Canadian luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen, a family-run business that celebrated 70 years in business in 2024, is investing 50 million Canadian dollars in retail across Canada, starting with a new, reimagined store in downtown Toronto.

The new 10,380-square-foot, single-level boutique, located in First Canadian Place, Toronto, offers a new-concept design, described as a “bold investment in the future of workwear,” which has been purpose-built to meet the needs of today’s business professionals.

Harry Rosen, First Canadian Place store in Toronto Credits: Harry Rosen

The renovated concept store has been designed by Dkstudio architects inc., and aims to offer a “connection as much as commerce,” centred around a refined retail vision placing “customer-centric experiences” at the heart of the store, which invites customers to grab a coffee, meet with style advisors in a new lounge to review fabrics for their next custom suit, browse curated collections, or attend in-store and office-hosted events.

Ian Rosen, president and chief operating officer of Harry Rosen, said in a statement: "Work is back, and so is the wardrobe that goes with it. Harry Rosen has long been Toronto's destination for a broad spectrum of businesswear, whether you're suiting up for the boardroom or slipping on your weekday uniform.

“With this new store concept in the heart of the Financial District, we're creating a space that reflects the new era of work and reinvigorating our investment in Toronto's vibrant Downtown core."

Harry Rosen, First Canadian Place store in Toronto Credits: Harry Rosen

The store houses a mix of the “most relevant and elevated brands in men's workwear,” including Zegna, Canali, Eton, Patrick Assaraf, Eleventy, Maurizio Baldassari, and Harry Rosen’s in-house label Harold, as well as an expanded shoe selection. There is also a private made-to-measure and tailoring suite, offering one-on-one style appointments and corporate wardrobe planning.

In addition to retail, the First Canadian Place store will serve as a hub for client events and experiences, including speaker panels on modern leadership and style, private tastings in partnership with The Macallan, thanks to its in-store bar, and exclusive office-hosted activations.

Harry Rosen, First Canadian Place store in Toronto Credits: Harry Rosen

The opening is part of Harry Rosen’s 50 million Canadian dollar multi-year national retail investment plan to modernise its retail experience across the country to help reflect the brand’s vision to empower every man to look and feel his best for any occasion and “to develop a visual concept with staying power”.

Future openings will include a second Vancouver flagship at Oakridge and the relocation of the Toronto Bloor Street store to a new, expanded flagship on Cumberland, both slated for 2026. Last year, it also renovated its West Edmonton Mall location with mobile points of sale, digital display screens, an elevated made-to-measure experience, and private salon fitting rooms.

Founded in 1954 by Harry Rosen himself, the luxury menswear retailer has grown from a 500-square-foot shop in Toronto to having 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce website.