Harrys of London opens UK flagship store

Contemporary British footwear brand Harrys of London has opened its UK flagship store in Belgravia, London.

Located at 14 Motcomb Street, the flagship marks the footwear brands third boutique in London, alongside 13a Grafton Street and Ham Yard Village, and the fifth Harrys of London store worldwide.

The 20-year-old footwear brand, conceived with the express purpose of creating “shoes that feel like sneakers,” has worked with Christian Lahoude on the stores interior for a modern design. Studio Lahoude also designed Harrys of London’s New York flagship on Park Avenue at 57th Street in Manhattan.

“We believe in providing our valued clients the optimum experience of meeting their shopping comfort level, whether it be in person with our dedicated team, and, or on line in our e-boutique,” said Clo Cohen, spokesperson for Harrys of London in a statement.

Harrys of London’s new flagship houses the brand’s bestsellers including its ‘Edward’ and ‘Downing’ loafers, ‘Basel’ moccasin, its bold ‘Bolt’ sneaker, and understated ‘Tom’ minimal trainer, as well as the Harrys Business Performance Collection, a capsule of smart shoes with sneaker DNA.

All Harrys shoes are handcrafted in Italy using the finest materials and feature the brand’s signature Technogel 3D innersole, a series of gel capsules that mould to the shape of your foot to cushion and relieve pressure for the perfect customised fit.

Images: courtesy of Harrys of London