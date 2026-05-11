Harvey Nichols launches new wellness destination

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has launched a new wellness destination on the fourth floor of the Knightsbridge store, as part of the ongoing evolution of its flagship to “reflect the changing priorities of modern luxury customers”.

The renovated floor aims to offer an “holistic approach to modern wellbeing,” bringing together fashion, fitness, nutrition and beauty services, with a Pilates studio sitting alongside aesthetic and therapeutic beauty services, and a curated athleisure and wellness edit.

At the heart of the space is ‘Pilates in the Clouds,’ a state-of-the-art Reformer Pilates studio, which overlooks the rooftops of Knightsbridge, and is the only studio in London offering Cadillac classes and private full apparatus sessions.

The floor is also home to the new Harvey Nichols Clinic, a premium suite of aesthetic and therapeutic treatments from leading experts, including Dr Motox, known for offering non-evasive injectables, fillers and facials, alongside 111Cryo’s sub-zero cryotherapy chamber, Reviv’s IV infusions and vitamin injection boosters, and lymphatic drainage treatments by Dimple Amani.

In addition, the clinic will also be the exclusive London location for advanced laser treatments from specialist LaserHQ.

Completing the destination is a selection of athleisure brands, including Vuori, Tala, Literary Sport, Adidas and New Balance, as well as a wellness edit, featuring Smoov functional smoothies and a Healf retail offering.

Lucy McPhail, beauty director at Harvey Nichols, said in a statement: “Wellbeing has become a core part of how modern luxury is defined by our customers. The launch of the new fourth floor creates a destination that brings together beauty, aesthetic treatments, fitness, nutrition and fashion in one cohesive space, marking an important step in the continued evolution of our Knightsbridge flagship.”