Harvey Nichols Manchester and University of Salford students collaborate on design venture

Harvey Nichols is soon to unveil its collaboration with fashion design students from the University of Salford, in a partnership that will see the graduates’ work on sale at the retailer’s Manchester-based store.

Made in Salford is a specially curated collection, made up of one-off garments designed and crafted by graduate students from the university. Over 30 graduates have been included in the initiative, with more than 150 pieces set to be on display and sold at the Manchester store.

Menswear and womenswear will be features over the retail space dedicated to the collection, bringing the creator’s work to an in-person store for the first time. The designers have previously presented this selection at 2020 New York Fashion Week and at a 2019 pop-up exhibition in Milan, but the collaboration “brings them home to Manchester”, the retailer said.

The collection is part of Harvey Nichols’ aim of supporting and investing in future talent, with the company stating that revenue from sales will go to the university and designers themselves.

The Made in Salford collection is set to launch on the first and second floors of Harvey Nichols Manchester on September 28. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and will feature items constructed for different occasions and styles.