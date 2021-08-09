Harvey Nichols partners with Reflaunt on luxury resale service

Harvey Nichols is the latest retailer to offer re-commerce after announcing a luxury resale service in partnership with Reflaunt.

Launching on August 26, the Reflaunt Resell Service at Harvey Nichols will allow customers to resell bags and any luxury piece in their wardrobe including fashion, accessories and watches. Sellers will earn up to 80 percent back of the original price in the form of a direct bank transfer or “enhanced value” through Harvey Nichols vouchers.

The service will be easy to use, with customers able to drop off items at one of the dedicated collection points in Harvey Nichols stores or London-based customers can choose to have their pieces collected by the Reflaunt Concierge. Everything else is then taken care of, from authentication to pricing and the uploading of imagery.

From September, customers further afield in the UK will also be able to take advantage of the service, with complimentary shipping, and later in the year, Reflaunt will also launch globally in key international cities across Europe and Asia.

Harvey Nichols joins re-commerce movement with Reflaunt partnership

Manju Malhotra, chief executive of Harvey Nichols, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Reflaunt, to offer our customers a circular model of consumption and ensure luxury fashion items are given the longer lifespan that they deserve.

“This innovative service provides customers with an effortless way to part with their pre-loved items and in rehoming them with a new owner, not only earns them Harvey Nichols vouchers, but closes the fashion circle.”

Reflaunt, founded in 2018 by Stephanie Crespin, Felix Winckler and Philippe Benedetti, bridges luxury fashion brands with leading second-hand marketplaces, encouraging consumers to extend the life of their pre-loved items through resale. It boosts the largest second-hand community in the world, with 50 million shoppers across a network of 25 international marketplaces.

The tech company equip brands and retailers with second-hand e-comm sections or dedicated branded marketplaces and assist with the technology and operations to run a circular service. They have previously worked with brands such as Balenciaga, Ba&sh, and COS.

Stephanie Crespin, co-founder of Reflaunt, added: “We are incredibly excited to offer Harvey Nichols customers an accessible way to resell their past luxury purchases. At Reflaunt, our mission is to make it as easy and scalable as possible to extend the life of garments and prevent them from ending up in landfills, ultimately shifting consumer habits towards conscious consumption of higher quality products.”

The Reflaunt Resell Service will be available online at harveynichols.com and in Harvey Nichols stores, excluding Dublin and Liverpool, from August 26.