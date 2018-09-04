Harvey Nichols rebrands as Holly Nichols for September

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has rebranded as Holly Nichols for September to mark the launch of the newly refurbished first floor of its London flagship and its September campaign celebrating women, ‘Let’s hear it for the Girls’.

The retailer’s Knightsbridge store features a new illuminated ‘Holly Nichols’ sign, and has introduced rebranded shopping bags, signage and other collateral across the brand's London flagship and regional stores. Harvey Nichols has also introduced a website called www.hollynichols.com and all social media channels have undergone a temporary rebrand to support the campaign.

The move comes as the department store completed its four-month refurbishment of its flagship’s first floor. The Knightsbridge store now has four floors dedicated to women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories, including brands Chloe, Calvin Klein and Off-White.

While the campaign ‘Let’s hear it for the Girls’ aims to celebrate the retailer’s long history of supporting women in workplace. The retailer’s founder, Benjamin Harvey first opened a linen shop on the corner of Knightsbridge and Sloane Street in 1831, but it was his wife Anne who led the company when he died in 1850, who went on to forge a successful partnership with James Nichols to form Harvey Nichols & Co.

In addition, currently seven out of nine of the company’s board members are women.

Other activity designed to celebrate female empowerment throughout September includes trunk shows, new launches, brand parties and inspirational talks by women who have influenced culture and challenged attitudes.

Deb Bee, group marketing and creative director at Harvey Nichols, said in a press release: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our Holly Nichols campaign – a month of events celebrating women, those who have inspired us in the past, and those that continue to do so today. Our Knightsbridge flagship now has four floors dedicated to womenswear – and we’ve ramped up our range of our beauty services to suit women’s often demanding lifestyles.

“Our newly refurbished first floor is shopping heaven with collections from the world’s best-loved designers, selected for their quality of design and make. We’ve created a shopping experience for our female customers like no other.”

Images: courtesy of Harvey Nichols