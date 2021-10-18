Harvey Nichols to celebrate 25th anniversary in Leeds

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols Leeds is hosting a series of special celebrations this October to mark its 25th anniversary in the city.

Harvey Nichols in Leeds first opened its doors on October 23 1996, to mark the retailer’s first store outside of London, and it fast became the brand’s “Knightsbridge of the North” with its five floors of fashion, beauty, food and wine.

To celebrate its landmark birthday this month, the Harvey Nichols Leeds store will host a series of events, competitions and promotions, with special treats on offer for customers shopping in-store during its birthday weekend.

Kicking off the celebrations, customers can join ‘The Beauty Social’ on October 20 for a night of beauty trends and tips showcasing the latest cult brands and hero products. There will be expert masterclasses and a live DJ set.

The store is also launching a competition in collaboration with Victoria Leeds for a customer to win an autumn/winter wardrobe update with the chance to win a personal shopping experience and 1,000 pounds to spend in-store.

Headlining the celebrations will be the store’s all-day shopping event on October 23, where it will have complimentary drinks tastings, live DJ sets and party food pop-ups throughout the store. Customers will also receive a special birthday scratchcard when they spend 50 pounds or more, to reveal a birthday treat.

There will also be a special dining and cocktail menu in-store until October 30.

Manju Malhotra, chief executive at Harvey Nichols, said in a statement: “Together with our Leeds store team, we are proud to celebrate our landmark 25th birthday in the city. Shortly before I joined the company, the announcement came that Harvey Nichols Leeds would become the first store to open outside of London. This visionary approach, recognising opportunity in regional cities, made front-page news and it swiftly became our foothold in the North, paving the way for a further six Harvey Nichols stores across Britain and Ireland, along with six internationally.

“As the Leeds store continues to enjoy its position as the ultimate retail and dining destination in the city, we would like to thank our store team and our customers for their years of loyal custom and to invite them all to join us in celebrating our special birthday with a whole host of special events this October.”