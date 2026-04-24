Hatstore expands into Germany, marking first store outside Scandinavia

The Swedish headwear retailer is opening the doors to its first German store on May 2 in Hamburg's Europa Passage shopping centre, Hatstore announced on Friday. It is the first location outside Scandinavia.

In the Hamburg store, the company, founded in 2012 as an online retailer, offers an assortment of baseball caps, beanies and bucket hats from brands such as New Era, Mitchell & Ness, '47 Brand and Goorin Bros. Hatstore's own collection and a customisation service will also be available.

“As the gateway to the world and one of Germany's largest cities, Hamburg is the ideal first location for Hatstore's expansion into the German market. The Europa Passage is one of Germany's most famous shopping arcades. With its central location between the Rathausmarkt and Binnenalster, it attracts millions of visitors every year and is home to leading national and international brands,” the statement read.

In addition to the physical store, the retailer is also already active with its own online shops in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. According to the company, Hatstore operates in more than 50 markets worldwide, including in the Netherlands, the UK and Spain.