Hawes & Curtis opens new lifestyle concept store at Bluewater

British menswear brand Hawes & Curtis has returned to the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent with a new lifestyle concept store, as part of a wider brand strategy to invest in modern, experience-led retail.

The new store aims to offer a “fresh interpretation” of the brand’s renowned 150 years of Jermyn Street heritage and luxury services, including in-store tailoring and alterations services, with a relaxed, contemporary aesthetic, offering a one-stop menswear destination for every lifestyle and occasion.

Hawes & Curtis Bluewater store Credits: Hawes & Curtis

Touker Suleyman, owner and chairman of Hawes & Curtis, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in the iconic Bluewater Shopping Centre. Retail is all about understanding the customer, giving them what they want at the best possible value. People want to be back in stores, feeling the product, getting items fitted and enjoying the experience.

“I’m proud to say that Hawes & Curtis has evolved with that mindset. The new Bluewater store reaffirms our commitment to British retail, our confidence in the high street and in the future of physical shopping.”

The new concept aims to offer a “lifestyle-driven shopping experience,” explains the brand, embodying the brand’s new ethos “Looks Right. Feels Right.” Highlights include a curated range of Hawes & Curtis’ product offering, including a shirt bar, featuring its premium shirting collection, alongside a tailoring section with business staples and luxury suiting from the brand’s 1913 collection. The store also features off-duty essentials, including chinos, merino knitwear and outerwear, and an expansive range of accessories, such as handmade premium footwear from Portugal.

