Heist opening physical retail store in London

Direct-to-consumer hosiery brand Heist is opening its debut physical retail store in London this weekend, September 8, offering shoppers the opportunity to ‘try-before-you-buy’, in a world-first for the hosiery industry.

The store located on Monmouth Street in London’s Seven Dials, will offer Heist’s entire range of bestselling tights and socks, which have been designed for comfort in mind with no digging in, sagging or restriction of movement.

Heist, which launched as an online only brand in 2015, has named its bricks-and-mortar store the ‘Demostudio’ and will allow consumers to test run and discover the perfect denier, or find the right nude colour from the brand’s new seven-shade nude palette, which the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is a fan.

The brand also confirmed that they will donate unwanted tights from the try-before-you-buy offering to long-standing charity partner Smart Works, which provides interview clothing and coaching to long-term unemployed women looking to enter the workplace. The Heist store will also house a donation point for interview-appropriate women’s clothing.

Heist’s head of retail, Joanna Bell, former director of UK and Scandinavia sales at Michael Kors, said in a press release: “The high street is not dying. Brands that fail to evolve are. The high street presents huge opportunity for innovation – Farfetch’s Store of the Future aims to capture data and boost interactions with customers, which is at the heart of Heist’s approach both online and now offline.

“We see an exciting future on the high street for brands to grow stronger by bringing the best of both online and offline worlds together to improve customer experience.”

Images: courtesy of Heist