Hera makes physical in store debut with pop-up at Fenwick

Online apparel brand Hera is making its physical in store debut through an 8-week long pop-up at British department store chain Fenwick.

Open from May 9, the in-store launch signifies the start of a new chapter for the brand following its acquisition and transformation in 2021. Customers will be able to shop the brand’s menswear and womenswear lines, including Collective, Essentials, and Label at Fenwick’s flagship store in Newcastle, Brent Cross, and Kingston.

"Since acquiring the brand in 2021 we have been working tirelessly to build a high-quality and considered range of clothing for both our male and female customers,” said Holly Beadle, CEO of Hera in a statement. “2024 is the year we want to cement Hera within the physical retail environment. We are confident in our product quality and want our customers to be able to have the feeling an in real-life experience brings. Fenwick has a fantastic offering of brands, and we are excited to be one of them"

"A goal of ours has been to physically get our product in front of our customers, allowing them to connect with and touch our products, and feel the quality first-hand, so we’re incredibly excited and grateful to be entering into such a historic and prestigious retail space such as Fenwick. This marks the start of our wholesale journey, and we can’t wait to announce more of what is to come,” said Georgia Streeton, chief brand officer, at Hera in a statement.

In 2021, the Cheltenham-based brand , led by sisters CEO Holly Beadle and CBO Georgia Streeton, was revitalised following its acquisition. Redefining its aesthetic and vision, post-acquisition, Hera focused on expanding its range with new styles like loungewear, cargo pants, t-shirts, outerwear, and accessories, while enhancing the quality to build a trusted reputation.