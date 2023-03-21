Heritage brand Stetson opens debut London store

American heritage hat brand Stetson has opened its debut UK store on Neal Street in Covent Garden, London.

The 1,165 square foot store, designed to pay homage to Stetson’s roots, takes inspiration from 'The Great Outdoors' with elevated details reflecting the brand's heritage to showcase the company as it expands its presence in Europe.

The store houses the brand’s signature styles, from outdoor lifestyle and authentic Western hats to timeless classics and streetwear styles for both men and women.

Image: Stetson; London store by Tom Cubis

Sebastian Boekholt, managing director of FWS / Stetson Europe, said in a statement: "Opening our UK debut flagship at Seven Dials is a significant milestone for us. The flagship store will help us to grow this strategically important market.

“Home to a curated range of global brands and independent stores, and well-positioned in the heart of the West End, Seven Dials was the obvious location of choice for us, and we're thrilled to have finally opened here."

Mark Harris, Stetson London director (Hat Retail Ltd), added: “We are very excited to open the doors to the new Stetson London store. The initial reaction from customers has been incredible. The space also includes a stunning showroom for our wholesale customers”.

Image: Stetson; London store by Tom Cubis