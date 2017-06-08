​Hermès opens two leather workshops in France

In order to support the growth of its leather goods production luxury fashion house Hermès has opened two new leather workshops in France. The move sees Hermès creating 220 new jobs while strengthening the Parisian saddler's regional integration in Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Normandy.

The opening of these two new workshops also affirms Hermès' partnership with the Pôle Emploi to recruit the highest level of leather artisans. The first of the two new leather workshops will be Ganterie-Maroquinerie de Saint-Junien, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. The glove workshop was first acquired by Hermès in 1998 but has now relocated to a new location - a 1,500 square meter space on the banks of the river Vienne. The leather workshop will produce small leather goods, such as gloves, and employ 120 artisans.

The second leather workshop opened is located in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy and sees the workshop moving away from the same site as Hermès Parfums. The new 5,700 square meter workshop sees Hermès continue to work with the Lycée des Métiers d’Art Augustin Boismard in Brionne to train leather goods artisans. Over time, 250 artisans are set to work in the new site.

Following the opening of the leather workshops, Hermès will operate a total of 15 leather workshops throughout France, employing 2,926 saddlers and leather craftspeople.

