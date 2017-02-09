Hermes outlet malls report strong performance

Hermes Investment Management, which owns three outlet malls Clarks Village, Freeport Braintree and Junction 32, have reported a significant increase in sales and footfall in 2016 across all three locations.

Clarks Village in Somerset, Freeport Braintree in Essex, and Junction 32 in West Yorkshire, collectively saw sales increase by 6.7 percent and footfall by 5.8 percent over the year, said the investment management group.

In December 2016 alone, 1.1 million people visited the three outlet retail destinations, up 3.76 percent on the same period in 2015.

Gavin Murray, asset manager, Hermes Investment Management, said: “Our three premier outlet malls provide a compelling mix of shops, restaurants and an engaging experience, which is resulting in unprecedented demand from leading brands. In turn, this is driving a very positive response from consumers, with sales and footfall up at all three of our outlet malls last year.”

The news follows the opening of a number of key retail and leisure brands across Hermes Investment Management’s outlet portfolio over the last 12 months, including The White Company, Wonderbra, and GBK at Clarks Village, as well as Hugo Boss at Freeport Braintree.

Murray added: “Looking ahead to 2017, we will be maintaining our fashion focused offer and providing places that people want to spend time, shop and also dine – complete day out destinations.”

The three retail outlets annually welcome approximately 10.6 million visitors. They offer a combined total of 262 stores and 20 cafes and restaurants, covering a total of 690,000 square foot.

Images: courtesy of Hermes Investment Management