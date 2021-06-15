Hibbett Sports opens new store in California

US-based sports apparel retailer, Hibbett Sports has announced it’s opening a new store in Richmond, California.

The new shop is located at 3500 B. Klose Way in the Hilltop Plaza in Richmond and adds to the company’s already one thousand plus stores.

The 5,000 square foot boutique-style space offers an open concept with easy exploration of new launches, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic wear, and equipment from brands such as Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Crocs, and Cookies. There is also phone charging stations for shoppers along with other upscale amenities.

“We are excited to add a second bay area location and welcome in all the local sneakerheads in our community,” Jordan Hobson, store manager at Hibbett Sports said in a statement.

“We invite everyone to come to us for the hottest launch product, athletic-inspired styles, and sports equipment,” he added.

The Hibbett Sports Richmond location will offer a range of convenient shopping options such as curbside pick up and buy online and pick up in-store.

The grand opening for the shop will take place on June 19.