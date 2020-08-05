High street shoppers to spend 9 billion pounds on post-lockdown treats

As life takes small steps back into the new normal following lockdown, the British are expected to spend an average of 195 pounds each on treats for themselves on the high street, equating to 9.3 billion pounds across the UK, new data suggests.

According to the research from American Express, 92 percent of survey respondents are looking to treat themselves post-lockdown, one of the ways being through buying new clothes for their wardrobe. In fact, UK adults are looking to spend an average of 25 pounds on new clothes and accessories - that’s the second highest average spend on the list, behind only buying a meal at a restaurant. Shoppers also plan to spend 12 pounds on beauty treatments and haircuts, and 11 pounds on cosmetics and perfume.

Lockdown has also stoked UK shoppers’ interest in buying locally, the data suggests. Half of those who increased their online spending during lockdown planned to spend more on their local high street now that restrictions have eased.

American Express encourages Brits to shop locally

The campaign American Express Shop Small is offering British people an incentive of 50 pounds in credits who go in search of little luxuries. “Lockdown gave us the opportunity to think about how we spend and what we buy,” television presenter and journalist Steph McGovern told American Express. “Now is a really good time to take stock of your spending habits and think about how you could spend more wisely by taking advantage of offers, discounts and benefits. And there’s no better way to show some love to our much missed independent retailers by popping into their store and seeing what’s new.”

It comes as the UK remains cautious in its approach to returning to the high street. Data released Wednesday by Ipsos Retail Performance found that while footfall for non-food stores in July was up by 12.7 percent in June, it was down yearly by 53 percent.

American Express’ data was based on a survey of 2,005 adults in the UK and was conducted last month.