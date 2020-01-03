High Streets Task Force reveals pilot locations

The government has revealed that Swinton, Thornton Heath, and Cheadle will be among the first 14 high streets across England to benefit from a task force pilot scheme that aims to revitalise town centres.

The pilot scheme of 20 areas across England that was announced in Summer 2019, has been designed to offer expert and tailored support, in response to the recommendations of an expert panel chaired by Sir John Timpson, and is part of the government’s 3.6 billion pound investment in towns and high streets.

The High Streets Task Force will provide face-to-face support, access to what it is calling “cutting-edge” research, online training and local footfall data in a bid to give businesses the necessary tools to transform their local town centres.

In July 2019, the 3.6 billion pounds Towns Fund was announced, including the 1 billion pound High Streets Fund to help high streets adapt and evolve while remain vibrant places for their community.

The first 101 places to benefit from up to 25 million pounds were announced over the summer, the government has extended the scheme to offer training and support for a further 14 places is being announced, with six more to follow in the pilot phase.

The first 14 of 20 pilot areas are: Swinton, Thornton Heath, Cheadle, Aldershot, Stirchley, Accrington, Kendal, Friargate, Coventry, Hartlepool, Ellesmere Port, West Bromwich, Huyton and Withington.

The task force brings together a range of expert groups on reinventing and restructuring places, including the Royal Town Planning Institute and the Design Council.

Further funding revealed by government to revive town centres

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement: “This government is investing 3.6 billion pounds in our towns, including 1 billion pounds to help our high streets to adapt and evolve while remaining vibrant and safe places at the heart of our communities. The Task Force will provide the tools they need to get the best advice possible and a dashboard of key local data.

“Central to the mission of this new government is levelling up towns and regions, ensuring prosperity and opportunity are available to everyone. Over the course of 2020, we will invest hundreds of millions into projects to transform our town centres and support bespoke plans to meet the needs of individual local communities.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse Jake Berry added: “Every place has its own unique strengths and challenges but all our town centres and high streets have one thing in common – they are the lifeblood of communities.”

In addition, the government is also seeking views on whether an online register of commercial properties would make it easier to bring empty shops back into use.

Image: FashionUnited