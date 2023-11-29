Hive & Colony opens new store on Madison Avenue in NYC

Bespoke menswear retailer Hive & Colony has opened its second store in New York.

Located at 485 Madison Avenue, in the heart of Manhattan, the retailer celebrated the opening of its newest location with a grand opening event on November 18, which included a special performance by Odiseas, an New York-based up-and-coming artist.

The new store, Hive & Colony 11th store across the country, features several unique offerings for customers, including a curated selection of dormeuil fabrics and innovative floor mapping projection which change throughout the day.

Marianella Mace, chief marketing officer at Hive & Colony said in a statement: "New York City is never short of creative expression, often through locals' show stopping wardrobes."

"We are thrilled to be open on the iconic Madison Avenue, bringing our unique, bespoke offerings to the people of Manhattan and beyond."

Founded in 2008, the retailer introduced its innovative Tailor Truck in Manhattan in 2013, which combines cutting-edge 3D technology and traditional tailoring. Opening its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony began plotting its expansion across the US, providing a bespoke shopping experience that aims to redefine luxury and personalization in menswear.

In honour of the new Madison Avenue store opening, customers who spend 1,000 US dollars on any Hive & Colony custom garment(s) from now to December 31 will be given 250 US dollars off their purchase.