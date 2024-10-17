Hobbs, Phase Eight, and Whistles owner to create multi-brand flagship

Fashion retail group TFG London has announced it will open its largest store to date at Liverpool One, combining its brands Hobbs, Phase Eight, and Whistles, as well as homeware retailer Inside Story.

The 12,000-square-foot multi-brand flagship store will open next spring in a gateway location on South John Street at Liverpool One.

The opening will mark the return of all four brands to Liverpool and will be home to the quartet of TFG brands’ complete collections, including Hobbs’ timeless fashion, Phase Eight’s occasionwear ranges, and Whistles’ line-up of contemporary womenswear.

The store will also house specialist collections, including bridal and petite ranges, and a luxury styling suite for event shoppers.

The fashion will be complemented by an Inside Story homewares department, showcasing soft furnishings and home accessories.

Caraline Money, global retail director of TFG, said in a statement: “Our new store strategy is focused on opening bigger and better stores in prominent shopping destinations like Liverpool where we have built a loyal ever-growing customer base.

“The new store will enable us to showcase our full collection such as petites and bridal, offering our customers the complete head-to-toe outfit suggestions for every occasion in our beautiful, enhanced store environment.”