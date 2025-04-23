Hoka Comes to Berlin

Hoka is opening a new shop in Berlin.

The US running brand is planning a new location on the popular Berlin shopping street Kurfürstendamm. So far, nothing more specific is known about the shop.

What is clear is that the brand, which belongs to the US shoe provider Deckers Brands, has advertised various positions via FashionUnited's job platform and is looking for these for a location on Kurfürstendamm.

Hoka is slowly making its way into the European market. The brand only opened its first European store in London in October 2023.

FashionUnited has contacted Hoka for further information.