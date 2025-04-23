Hoka Comes to Berlin
Hoka is opening a new shop in Berlin.
The US running brand is planning a new location on the popular Berlin shopping street Kurfürstendamm. So far, nothing more specific is known about the shop.
What is clear is that the brand, which belongs to the US shoe provider Deckers Brands, has advertised various positions via FashionUnited's job platform and is looking for these for a location on Kurfürstendamm.
Hoka is slowly making its way into the European market. The brand only opened its first European store in London in October 2023.
FashionUnited has contacted Hoka for further information.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com