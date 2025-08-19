Hoka: insights into first Germany store in Berlin
Hoka has opened its first German store in Berlin on the popular Kurfürstendamm shopping street. The store has been designed to combine the sporting component with the lifestyle of the local community. The US footwear brand, owned by Deckers Brands, announced this on Tuesday. The design of the space is based on Hoka’s outdoor roots in the mountains and focuses on natural elements.
“The opening of our first flagship store on the iconic Ku’damm is a significant step for Hoka,” says Guido Geilenkirchen, Hoka’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “We are very excited to anchor the brand in such a dynamic city as Berlin. We are also excited to create a place where people with a shared passion for exercise can meet.”
Besides a community hub, which will become the meeting place for the local Hoka Run Club, the location also offers services such as shoe testing on the treadmill and size measurement.
