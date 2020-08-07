Hollister opens relocated store at St David’s in Cardiff

A new look 9,559-square-foot Hollister has opened its doors at St David’s in Cardiff.

The relocated store is found on Upper Grand Arcade with an expanded footprint allowing it to include Gilly Hicks, Hollister’s intimates, loungewear and sleepwear brand, whilst also incorporating Hollister’s updated prototype format.

The open-concept store includes services such as click and collect, order in store, ship from store, and features handheld devices “to enable a safe and seamless customer checkout”.

“We are really pleased with how our new Hollister location has resonated with our customers,” Daniel Le Vesconte, GVP, global brands, EMEA at Hollister, said in a statement. “The store’s enhanced design and omnichannel offerings not only allow visitors to seamlessly engage with both the Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, but also provide a safe, welcoming shopping environment.”

“To be able to facilitate further growth for high-performing international brands, such as Hollister Co., highlights the strength of our catchment and sheer demand for these brands within the city,” Colin Flinn, Intu’s regional managing director, said on behalf of the St David’s Partnership. “This type of investment is a testament to the importance of St. David’s as a prime fashion centre, and the continued growth of Cardiff as a leading city within the UK.”