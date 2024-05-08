Homiés Marbella opens first international flagship store

Premium Spanish lifestyle brand Homiés Marbella has opened its debut international flagship store in the heart of London’s Soho.

Located at 52 Brewer Street, London, the store has been designed to capture the essence of the brand’s Mediterranean culture while embracing the cosmopolitan vibe of London with Andalusian influences, such as natural materials and terracotta hues, teamed with metallic accents.

Commenting on the opening, Itziar Fuentes, co-founder of Homiés Marbella, said in a statement: "London is one of my favourite cities, and establishing our presence in Soho marks a significant milestone for us, propelling our business to new heights."

Homiés Marbella’s SS24 collection Credits: Homiés Marbella

Homiés Marbella was founded by friends Itziar Fuentes and JM Fernández in 2014 in Puerto Banús, Marbella, offering luxe streetstyle across menswear, womenswear and kidswear, taking inspiration from 90s American hip-hop culture mixed with laidback Mediterranean style.

Since 2019, the brand has been expanding its presence internationally with pop-up events in key Middle Eastern cities, including Kuwait City, Jeddah, and Riyadh, while forming partnerships with retail destinations such as Galeries Lafayette in Doha and Dubai.