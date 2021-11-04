Hotter Shoes announces first pop-up store

Footwear brand Hotter Shoes has announced its first pop-up store in the Trafford Centre, UK.

The Trafford Centre pop-up will be open through November and December, and will offer customers the option of using Hotter’s Footprint 3D Scanner to accurately measure their feet.

In addition to the Trafford Centre pop-up, Hotter has partnered with garden centre group Notcutts to open digital kiosks in selected locations.

As a part of its Retail 2.0 strategy, the retailer is re-fitting its existing high street store in order to focus more on experiential shopping involving technology. It’s 1,000 square foot store in Solihull will open in the coming weeks, hold less inventory and maximise the availability of expert advice.

With 90 percent of its new customers now acquired through digital channels since the brand’s digital-first transformation in 2020, Hotter has focused on investing in an immersive digital experience for consumers. Hotter’s brick and mortar stores have been refitted using new layouts that encourage use of technology, including seating areas with iPads and large touchscreen pods.

“Around 40 percent of in-store orders are now ordered directly from our warehouse and we expect this to rise with the continuation of our Retail 2.0 strategy. The transformation of our physical store network, alongside opening up pop-up units and garden centre digital kiosks, is about adapting the way we interact with customers as they continually seek more from in-person shopping experiences,” said chief commercial officer at Hotter, Victoria Betts.

With over 4.6 customers worldwide, the brand has reported a sales growth of 25 percent in the first six months of 2021.

“Change in the retail sector is happening at a phenomenal pace,” said Betts. “We’re continually innovating and refreshing.”