Hotter Shoes partners with First Insight for predictive analytics

British comfort footwear brand Hotter Shoes has announced a new strategy to make decisions based on consumer wants. The company teamed with First Insight, a digital product testing and decision-making platform, to gather consumer-driven predictive analytics to more accurately design, buy and price decisions on new products.

First Insight will optimize Hotter Shoes' operations by eliminating the guesswork that is often involved in product development. Its tools can help incorporate the consumer's wants into each step of the design and production process.

Using online social engagement tools, First Insight gathers intel on customer preference, pricing and sentiment data on potential product offerings in real time. The company's predictive analysis technology can then determine which products will present the greatest opportunities.

Hotter Shoes sees First Insight's platform as a means to speed up its ability to bring new assortment to market.

“Implementing First Insight’s digital product testing and predictive analytics will enable us to increase product sell-through and margins using direct feedback from our customers,” Hotter Shoes' chief commercial officer Victoria Betts said in a statement. “Leveraging the voice of the customer to optimise our buying decisions and assortment selections will help us to offer the right products at the right price as we continue to grow our business domestically and internationally.”