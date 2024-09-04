Hourglass opens pop-up concept store with Barneys New York

Hourglass, the cruelty-free luxury beauty brand, is celebrating 20 years of innovation and creativity by paying homage to the place where the brand got its start – Barneys New York, with the opening of a limited-time concept store.

The pop-up, located at 14 Prince Street in Soho, New York, will be open to the public from September 5 to October 11 and will offer an immersive shopping experience designed and curated by former Barneys New York powerhouses Simon Doonan and Julie Gilhart.

The concept, opening to coincide with New York Fashion Week, celebrates the essence of Barneys New York by showcasing inspiring fashion and beauty brands from established and emerging designers, including Thom Browne, Marc Jacobs, Christopher John Rogers, Khaite, and Proenza Schouler, brought together to highlight the “energy of New York City fashion,” alongside collaborative Hourglass and Barneys New York products, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and even toliet paper.

Hourglass and Barneys New York collaborative merchandise Credits: Hourglass

Carisa Janes, founder and president of Hourglass, said in a statement: “Hourglass got its start at Barneys 20 years ago, as our very first retailer, catapulting our brand into culture. It was the launch pad and champion for young designers, a place for discovery and creativity.

“As we celebrate 20 incredible years of business, we want to honour the spirit of Barneys and pay it forward for today’s designers through this unique pop-up experience and our partnership with the CFDA to support the talent of tomorrow.”

Hourglass celebrates 20th anniversary with Barneys New York concept pop-up

Hourglass and Barneys New York concept store Credits: Hourglass

At the centre of the store is the Hourglass Beauty Bar, featuring two limited-edition, collaborative Barneys products, the Ambient Lighting Palette and an exclusive Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick Duo, featuring special edition packaging designed by Barneys Book illustrator Na Kim.

In honour of the beauty brand’s 20th Anniversary, Hourglass is also introducing a small batch, limited-edition fragrance named XX, commemorating the last two decades, hand-numbered from 1 to 1,500, featuring notes of honeysuckle, orange blossom and sandalwood.

The beauty bar also features the full line-up of Hourglass’s favourite products alongside emerging brands, including Reome, Perfumehead, and Akt.

Hourglass and Barneys New York concept store Credits: Hourglass

In addition, Hourglass makeup artists will be onsite, offering the brand’s signature beauty services. There will also be a calendar of weekly events, guest DJs, customisation opportunities, and industry panels.

Ber-tia Barron, senior vice president of luxe brands at Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Barneys New York, added: “We’re pleased to celebrate Barneys New York legacy in partnership with Hourglass, Simon and Julie. Hourglass’s commitment to elevating the voices of emerging talent and their dedication to innovation perfectly captures the essence of Barneys New York and the qualities that made it the cultural institution that it is today.”

Hourglass and Barneys New York concept store Credits: Hourglass