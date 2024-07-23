House of CB opens permanent UK flagship in London

Womenswear retailer House of CB has opened its first permanent retail store in the UK on London’s Oxford Street.

Located between fashion brands Mango and Bershka, the 45,000-square-foot store at 225 Oxford Street builds upon the success of its 10,000-square-foot pop-up, which it operated in 2023 from the first and ground floors of the same building.

The success of the pop-up has resulted in House of CB taking an additional 35,000 square feet of space at the same site, extending to the second and third floors of the property. The brand is currently refitting it floor by floor whilst continuing to trade.

The London store will add to its standalone stores in the US in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

House of CB on Oxford Street in London Credits: House of CB

Paul Souber, head of central London retail at Colliers, which advised the private landlord on the deal, said in a statement: “This commitment from House of CB is testament to the global status that Oxford Street provides as a prime retail destination offering the highest levels of brand exposure and unmatched footfall. Oxford Circus receives 190 million annual visitors, with House of CB taking centre stage opposite the hotly anticipated Ikea flagship opening later this year.

“House of CB has made a significant shift in recent years from being a pureplay and hugely successful online retailer, to opening physical stores in international locations. This latest permanent flagship space on Oxford Street exemplifies the value that many brands place on bricks and mortar stores. The decision from House of CB to create a bigger, higher quality store is a move we’re seeing from a number of retailers as they look to create standout destinations in the world’s best retail locations.”