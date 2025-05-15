House of CB to open second UK store in Liverpool

House of CB is set to open its first UK store outside of London. The British womenswear brand is preparing to enter the city of Liverpool with a 6,500 square foot space scheduled to open in Liverpool One.

The brand, which already boasts a large social media presence, was chosen as a means to “add diversity to Liverpool One’s occasion-wear offer”, the shopping district’s landlord, Landsec, said in a release.

Commenting on the news, the firm’s director of asset management, Rob Deacon, said: “Bringing with it an online follower base of millions, House of CB’s new store will provide just that, introducing its internationally acclaimed fashion to the city as it expands its presence in physical retail.

“The store will complement our one-of-a-kind line-up of leading fashion retailers, providing even more unique reasons to visit Liverpool One.”

House of CB opened its first permanent retail store in 2024 on London’s Oxford Street, following the success of a pop-up space that it had operated in 2023. The location added to its existing standalone stores in the US, in Los Angeles and Atlanta, as well as its concession in Selfridges.