House of Fraser closes Westfield store, exits Central London

House of Fraser has finally closed the doors of its last Central London store in Westfield shopping centre, Shepherd’s Bush.

It comes as the multi-brand retailer exited from its Oxford Street location in 2022, as well as a further centrally located store three years prior.

Initially reported by This is Money, the Frasers Group-owned brand now only operates a branch in Croydon, the closest to Central London.

Ahead of its departure, the department store hosted a closing down sale, offering over 50 percent on much of its stock.

House of Fraser had also shut stores in the likes of Leeds, Norwich and Huddersfield, and is believed to be preparing the closure of its High Wycombe store.

The media outlet noted the chain would be left with around 30 shops in the UK, half of what it was operating when it fell into administration in 2018, before being rescued by Frasers.

It joins a slew of other department stores ceasing to operate in London, including Fenwicks, which announced it would be shutting down its New Bond Street shop in 2024.