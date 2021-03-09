House of Fraser launches virtual beauty consultation service

House of Fraser has launched a personalised one-to-one virtual beauty consultation service.

Customers seeking fragrance, makeup and skincare can now book 20-45-minute virtual appointments with qualified experts from leading brands such as Dior, Clarins, Estee Lauder, Clinique and Guerlain.

The Fraser’s Group-owned brand said the decision comes as the pandemic has shifted the way people shop.

“More so than ever, the last year has indicated the importance of having bespoke services available online,” the company said in a release. “Giving customers direct access to virtual consultations as well as virtual beauty events, House of Fraser aims to bring the much sought-after expertise from highly knowledgeable beauty experts, through to the digital shopping experience.”

Alongside the launch, House of Fraser said it will continue to offer beauty masterclasses with house-hold names such as Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and Dior.