House of Fraser opens sustainable store

House of Fraser has opened a new store in the UK for the first time in nine years, and it’s sustainable.

The store is located at Rushden Lakes shopping centre in Northamptonshire, and was launched as part of the new 140 million pound complex funded by The Crown Estate.

The store gained BREEAM certification for sustainability, indicating maximisation of resources including energy and water. Designed to complement the 200 acre wetland surroundings, the store also features a ‘living wall’ of plants, aiming to improve air quality.

Spread over 64,000 square feet, the store cost 12 million pounds to build and offers a variety of womenswear, menswear, fashion accessories, beauty and childrenswear.

A champagne bar and restaurant are situated on the first floor, and Café Nero on the ground floor.

Rushden Lakes has been launched to bring shopping, eating and outdoor activities like canoeing together. Other stores include Jigsaw, Joules and H&M, with the second phase of the new complex set to be revealed in 2019.

Screenshot courtesy of Rushden Lakes website