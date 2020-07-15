House of Fraser store to be converted into retail destination

The former House of Fraser store in Richmond is to be converted into a new multi-million-pound retail destination.

Plans put forward by investors Canadian and Arcadia to London Borough of Richmond upon Thames Council have been granted and aim to “breathe new life into this outdated building and improve the high street experience” in the town.

“Today the existing building is outdated and in need of significant investment in order to bring it up to the standards expected by modern occupiers. We believe the proposals present an opportunity to significantly improve the building and secure its role as a town centre anchor for the foreseeable future,” Canadian and Arcadia said in the proposal.

The top four floors of the building will provide 42,000 square feet of office space while the first two floors will provide 22,000 square feet of retail and leisure space.

The project is anticipated to take approximately 12 months.

The store is set to be vacated by House of Fraser in September as its owner Frasers Group pushes forward with the streamlining of its store estate.