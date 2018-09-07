House of Fraser website expected to reopen next week

Department store chain House of Fraser, which was acquired by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct immediately after it went into administration, is expected to reopen its website next week, reports The Guardian.

The company had taken down its website on August 15 and then due to delays in delivering online orders, decided to cancel all orders and refund the customers following its warehouse operator XPO Logistics stopped processing orders due to a payment dispute.

The report added quoting suppliers that stores began receiving stock into on Wednesday night after both, XPO and Sports Direct reached an agreement, which will see XPO’s Milton Keynes warehouse deliver goods to House of Fraser until November when it will close affecting around 300 people. XPO also operates a warehouse in Wellingborough, which is expected to supply goods until March putting another 300 jobs at risk as industry insiders expect Sports Direct to distribute House of Fraser’s goods from its own warehouse in Shirebrook in future.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill, one of House of Fraser’s major suppliers, withdrew its brands including Jacques Vert and Jane Norman from the stores last week.

