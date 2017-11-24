How Asos aims to deliver your order in under 24 hours this Xmas

London - Asos is one of the UK's leading fashion retailers, despite the fact it does not operate a single bricks and mortar store. Approximately 5.2 million Brits have an account with Asos, who place approximately 94 orders every minute, according to the company's latest financial report. This means that Asos processed a total of 49.6 million orders last year - despite only having ONE main warehouse in the UK.

How Asos will manage its deliveries over the Christmas period

With Black Friday sales kicking off on Friday and Christmas just around the corner, more shoppers than ever are set to turn to the etailer in search of their perfect festive outfit or gift. And unlike many UK retailers Asos offers next day delivery on orders placed up until midnight, as well as a year's unlimited next-day delivery for 9.95 pounds. However Asos only operates one warehouse in Barnsley, so how does the fashion e-tailer manage to deliver all its orders within a few hours across the whole of UK?

FashionUnited took data gathered by courier insurer Staveley Head and statistics from Asos to create the following infographic to highlight how Asos works with couriers such as DPD to ensure its orders arrive on time.

Data used in infographic from HGV and courier insurer Staveley Head.

Photo: Asos, website