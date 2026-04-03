How France's Sessùn is driving its international expansion after 30 years

Thirty years, 80 million euros in turnover and an unwavering global ambition. As it celebrates three decades of success, Sessùn is accelerating its international expansion. This provides an opportunity to review the retail strategy of a Marseille-based success story.

Sessùn and its boutiques: a curatorial approach

Sessùn currently generates 64 percent of its business through its own stores, with the online channel accounting for 19 percent and wholesale for 17 percent. This figure attests to the care the brand takes with its retail portfolio and demonstrates the strength of its physical retail strategy.

For several years now, Sessùn has capitalised on an image rooted in craftsmanship and local cultural heritage. This approach is evident in each of its boutiques, where earthy tones and natural materials complement each other. From Shanghai to Paris, via Amsterdam and Copenhagen, Sessùn has developed a lifestyle approach to fashion. The brand instils a curated decor in its boutiques, combining antique lighting with terracotta pieces.

Today, the company has nearly 100 points-of-sale across eight countries and nearly 48 percent of total revenue is generated in international markets.

Sessùn's Parisian boutique. Credits: Sessùn

Openings planned in Europe and beyond

Until 2024, Sessùn's presence in Northern Europe was exclusively through department stores. The year 2025 marks a change with the opening of its own branches in Copenhagen and Amsterdam, located in the iconic Pilestræde and Negen Straatjes districts. Development in the Netherlands will continue in 2026 with a planned opening in Rotterdam.

In Belgium, the brand has consolidated its position with new spaces in Ghent, Knokke and Uccle, in addition to its existing locations in Antwerp and Brussels. Italy is also a new target market for 2026, with the establishment of a first boutique in Milan and a dedicated space in the Rinascente department store.

In Luxembourg, the label initiated a strategic alliance with the premium multi-brand retailer Smets in 2025, notably presenting the exhibition “Divine Palette: Exploring Colors and Textures” designed by Capucine Guhur, winner of the Sessùn Craft Prize 2023. A boutique opening is planned there for 2026.

In Switzerland, the brand is complementing its long-standing presence with new spaces planned in Geneva and Lucerne this year within the Globus department stores.

In Latin America, the brand has also established a presence in the centre of Mexico City, within the Palacio department stores.

Sessùn has also opened a space of nearly 100 square metres in the Reel shopping centre in Shanghai, developed with the studio Antes Architecture. In 2026, this Asian expansion will accelerate with three new locations planned in China, including Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Sessùn boutique in Paris. Credits: Chaise Cobalto Studio / Sessùn