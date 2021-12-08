Hudson’s Bay Foundation raises 1 million dollars for racial equity in Canada

Hudson’s Bay Foundation has raised more than 1 million dollars for Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, a social impact platform that aims to accelerate racial equity.

The funds were raised through the foundation’s Evening for Change Presented by Cadillac Fairview, its first ever fundraising event. Bringing together vendors, charitable partners, artists and influential Canadians, the event was sponsored by Cadillac Fairview and Food Box Sponsor: Breville.

Hudson’s Bay Foundation is a part of The Bay, a lifestyle and apparel brand. Its mission is to reconcile its past and encourage change for a more equitable future.

The foundation has committed to a ten year, 30 million dollar commitment in the name of accelerating racial equity for Indigneous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour.

“I am so proud of and inspired by the incredible work that Hudson’s Bay Foundation continues to do in its mission to create a more equitable Canada,” said president and CEO of The Bay, Iain Nairn. “This event was a huge success thanks to the generosity, support, and shared vision of our charitable partners, vendors and sponsors, who came together to make this evening possible. We will continue to build upon this critical work as we look ahead to the new year.”

The funds raised during the event were in support of Hudson’s Bay Foundation charitable partners. These were Indspire, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Black Youth Helpline, CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals, MLSE Foundation, Mosaic and Nia Centre for the Arts.