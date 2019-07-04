Hudson's Bay launches new iOS app

Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay has launched a new bilingual iOS app that features functionality for customers shopping online as well as those shopping in store.

The key features of the app include a curated homepage showing latest brands and new arrivals, a saved favourites section and a barcode-scanning feature allowing customers to view detailed product descriptions and search for additional styles and size. Shoppers will also be able to use the app to make in-store purchases with fast and free home delivery, and can then use it to track their orders.

“At Hudson’s Bay, the customer is at the heart of everything we do and their input drove many of the developments of our new app,” Adam Powell, VP eCommerce at Hudson’s Bay, said in a statement. “With mobile now exceeding desktop shoppers on thebay.com, the new app is fast, effective, and adds value, ultimately evolving our digital experience. In developing, we honed in on what would help make the Hudson’s Bay shopping experience easier and more engaging, from start to finish, both online and in stores.”

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices, and new features and updates will be made to the app over the coming months.