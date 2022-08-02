Hugo Boss introduces virtual reality dressing rooms for online shopping

Hugo Boss has launched a virtual reality dressing room allowing online shoppers to try on clothes using personalised avatars.

The upmarket German brand has teamed up with virtual try-on (VTO) provider Reactive Reality for the initiative, which is initially available for customers from Germany, the UK, and France.

Shoppers can try on thousands of products via personalized mannequins created through Reactive Reality’s PITCTOFiT platform.

The mannequins can be edited to match each consumer’s exact body measurements, giving them an accurate picture of how the garments will fit.

“We are extremely excited to be announcing our collaboration with Hugo Boss,” said Reactive Reality’s chief executive and co-founder Stefan Hauswiesner in a statement.

He continued: “We know that the global pandemic has considerably accelerated the fashion retail market and we want to help retailers keep up with the demands of consumers who are looking for new and exciting ways to shop online.

“Understandably, some consumers still may not feel confident enough, or able to, venture into physical stores yet, so our tech, which can be integrated into any web store or shopping app, offers the perfect solution for both parties.”