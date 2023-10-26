Hugo Boss to invest 100 million euros to expand logistics facility in Germany

To further support the execution of its Claim 5 growth strategy, Hugo Boss is expanding its distribution centre for flat-packed goods in Filderstadt-Bonlanden near Stuttgart, Germany.

To cater to the increased global customer demand for the Boss and Hugo collections, the company said in a statement, it is investing more than 100 million euros in the expansion project, with a focus on the further digitization and automation of processes, and the further development of robotics solutions.

“Hugo Boss has grown strongly across all brands, regions, and distribution channels in recent quarters. We are now creating additional capacity in our state-of-the-art logistics centre so that we can continue to deliver the increased order volume quickly and reliably in the future,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss.

The new building will increase shipping as well as storage capacity by around 75 percent, thus creating the basis for up to 300 additional jobs. The expansion is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The company inaugurated the central distribution centre for Europe in Filderstadt in 2014. Hugo Boss added that more than 35 million units per year are currently shipped by around 350 employees to customers all over Europe, with the storage capacity being around 400,000 bin locations.