Hugo opens debut regional store

Hugo Boss has opened its debut regional store for new concept, Hugo, at the Bullring in Birmingham to mark the brand’s first location outside of London and its second in the UK.

The menswear brand has opened a 3,000 square foot store, which has been designed by an in-house team, featuring natural materials such as maritime pine and plywood walls combined with acrylic panels and modern components, with the brand’s iconic red colour featuring on various shop fixtures.

The store concept, focuses on Hugo’s contemporary smart casual wear, in comparison to Boss, which is more for tailoring and athleisure.

As well as offering the full Hugo range, the store also features a lounge area, where customers can enjoy complimentary drinks from the bar and browse a library of international style magazines.

At the heart of the store there is a community wall that showcases live @hugo_official Instagram updates and a digital kiosk revealing branded content that is entirely shoppable via touchscreen.

A personalisation station is also available in-store for the launch until November 15.

Iain Mitchell, commercial director at Hammerson said in a statement: “This high-profile opening, the first Hugo standalone store outside of London, is a clear sign of The Bullring Estate’s appeal as one of Europe’s leading retail and leisure destinations.”

Images: courtesy of Bullring