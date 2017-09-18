Huishan Zhang opens first London flagship store during LFW

Luxury fashion label Huishan Zhang opened the doors of its first standalone store in London’s Mayfair Monday afternoon, following it's on schedule presentation for Spring/Summer 2018 during London Fashion Week.

The debut flagship store, which is located on Mount Street, was designed in collaboration with interior designer Fran Hickman and takes design queues from the Huishan Zhang brand. Aiming to explore Eastern heritage with Western influences, the store was inspired by the considered ethos behind Chinese Gardens feeling private and personal. The store also features unique design elements, like British flowers embossed on the walls.

In addition to housing Huishan Zhang’s collection, the building is also home to the brand’s design studio which is open to customers for one-on-one appointments with the designer himself to create bespoke pieces.